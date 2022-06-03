Brace for monsoon showers!

Bangladesh

UNB
03 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 02:01 pm

Light to moderate showers are likely to drench Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, as the southwest monsoon winds have advanced up to Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions," the Bangladesh Meteorology Department said on Friday.

Besides, moderately heavy to heavy rains are likely at places over the country. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the Met office bulletin.

In an extended outlook for the next 72 hours, the BMD said the southwest monsoon winds may advance further.

The maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6 am on Friday was recorded at 67 mm in Sylhet.

