Brac to work for women empowerment at grassroots level

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 08:22 pm

Photo: PR
Development organisation Brac is planning to take up programmes to help raise the voices of the oppressed and deprived women through awareness at the grassroots level to establish their rights.  

For formulating future plan of action and recommendation in this regard, five partner NGOs of Brac arranged a workshop titled "Annual Progress and Experience Sharing" in Cox's Bazar on Monday, jointly supported by Australian Aid and Brac, said a press release. 

Addressing the event, Md Nasim Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development and Human Resources) of Cox's Bazar, said the issue of rights and dignity of deprived people is more important along with their development. 

He also stressed ensuring social inclusion and building a knowledge-based society.  

The participants of the event said Brac is going to take steps so that awareness of the rights of women is created through the dissemination of voices of the oppressed women in society.

Md Abdul Matin Shardar, head of Host Community Programme under the Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme of Brac, called upon NGOs to come up with innovative ideas by keeping up with changing situations. 

Brac will also help strengthen the partnership activities with its partner NGOs in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

The five partner NGOs are Society for Health Extension and Development (SHED), Programme for Helpless and Lagged Societies (PHALS), Alliance for Cooperation and Legal Aid Bangladesh (ACLAB), Jago Nari Unnayan Sangstha (JNUS), and Nongor, a non-profit organisation working for Rohingyas.    

Brac's HCMP works with special emphasis on the social cohesion of host communities, improvement of living standards of persons with disabilities and women's rights.

Didarul Alam Rashed, executive director of Nongor; Tariqul Islam, executive director of ACLAB: Sheuli Sharma, executive director of JNUS; spoke at the function.

