Brac University student Sanjana's father arrested for abetting suicide

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 05:10 pm

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the father of Brac University student Sanjana Mosaddeka in a case filed over abetting her suicide.

The acussed, Shaheen Islam, was arrested from Mymensingh's Gafargaon on Wednesday morning, RAB Assistant Superintendent of Police Al Amin told the media.

Shaheen had gone into hiding since his 21-year-old daughter allegedly jumped off a building and died.

Sanjana, a seventh semester student of the English department at the Brac University, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a 10-storey building's rooftop at Dakshinkhan's Mollarhat area on Saturday afternoon (27 August).

While rescuing injured Sanjana around 12:30pm after she allegedly jumped off the building, police found a suicide note that reads – "My father is responsible for my death. It is possible to live with even animals but not with an inhuman. He is an abusive rapist who did not even spare house maids. With me begins his tormenting fate."

Assistant Commissioner Gowsami said, "She was immediately taken to a local hospital before being shifted to the Pangu Hospital (National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation – NITOR). Doctors declared her dead around 4pm."

Meanwhile, Brac University students staged a demonstration in front of the university campus at Mohakhali on Tuesday afternoon demanding justice for Sanjana.

They claimed Sanjana Mosaddeka did not commit suicide and rather was killed arguing that as there was no injury or bruise on her body that indicates she jumped off a building.

"Many of us have seen Sanjana's body. If someone jumps from the 11th floor, the person will surely suffer broken bones and bruises as well as internal bleeding. No such thing happened to Sanjana," said Sanjana's friend Ahmarul Islam.

Sanjana used to live with her parents at their own apartment in the building she jumped from.

According to the mother of the victim, Shaheen married two times for which there was regular feud in the family.

"My daughter could not stand his torture anymore and committed suicide. I want justice," she said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

