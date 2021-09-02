Brac-initiated disaster preparedness training for volunteers ends

A five-day disaster preparedness training, organised by Brac for imparting training to government volunteers in the government's disaster preparedness programme, concluded in Cox's Bazar on Thursday.

Twenty people (11 men and nine women) participated in the "Response to Disaster and Emergency Rescue Operation" training programme. Certificates were provided to the trainees who are now well prepared to cooperate in rescue operations and provide first aid to those injured in a disaster.

They received both practical and theoretical training on landslides, fire extinguishing, carrying out emergency search and rescue operations, and providing first aid to disaster victims.

The training programme was financially supported by the Australian Aid and Disaster Risk Reduction Sector under the Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme of Brac. The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence was an associate partner.

Attending the event on the third day, Md Atiqul Haque, Director General of the Department of Disaster Management, noted that "There is no alternative to enhancing the skill of volunteers in facing disaster at the local level."

He also appreciated Brac for taking such a humanitarian initiative.

From the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, Abdul Momen, Assistant Director (Training), and other officials were present at the event. Md Ruhul Amin, Deputy Director, Cyclone Preparedness Programme, Cox's Bazar district, was also present there.

Abdullah Al Raihen, Lead for Disaster Risk Reduction Programme of Brac, Shuvo Kumar Saha, Sector Specialist, and Matiur Rahman, Assistant Project Officer, were present on behalf of Brac.

According to government sources, the number of volunteers for the countrywide cyclonic preparedness programme is 76,000.