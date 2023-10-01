'Boycotting election isn’t good for anyone: Info minister tells Japanese ambassador

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud in a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori 1 October. Photo: UNB
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud in a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori 1 October. Photo: UNB

Boycotting elections is not good for any party, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said today in a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori.

"The topic of the upcoming election was raised during our discussion. I made it clear that the next election will uphold the principles of being free, fair, and transparent; the Election Commission is responsible for it," he said while talking to reporters after meeting the ambassador at the ministry's office on Sunday.

"I stressed the point that boycotting elections is never beneficial for any party. Simultaneously, we delved into preventing political violence in the country, reminiscent of incidents in 2013-14-15, which the BNP has been attempting intermittently," he added.

"In our discussion, I assured him that the election would be fair and free," said Hasan, adding that it would involve the active participation of the people and various political parties.

Regarding Japan-Bangladesh relations, the minister said, "I thanked the Japanese ambassador for Japan's consistent economic and infrastructural support over the last 52 years. Our conversation also touched upon the prospect of closer collaboration for the future development of the country."

 

