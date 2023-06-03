Boy found dead in Dhanmondi lake

Bangladesh

UNB
03 June, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 12:34 pm

Related News

The body of  a 12-year-old unidentified boy was recovered from a lake in Dhanmondi area in the capital on Saturday (3 June).

Local people spotted the floating body in the lake near No-7 road and informed police, said Abdullah Bin Kashem, sub-inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station.

On information, a team of local fire service recovered the body around 7am.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police suspected that the boy might have gone to the lake for bathing as a black shirt and a pair of shoe were found near the lake.

Actual reason behind the death could be known after autopsy, said SI Kashem.

