Both traditional and online cattle markets will be there: Tajul Islam

Besides online haats, many traditional cattle markets will be set up across the country in compliance with hygiene and other guidelines for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Despite the high incidence of Covid-19 this year, it has been decided to set up cattle markets, said Md Tajul Islam, minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives, while reviewing the preparations for cattle market management ahead of Eid on Tuesday.

There should be one-way movement and separate entrance and exit routes in the markets. It has to be ensured that everyone coming to markets follows health rules properly. The minister stressed the importance of ensuring proper and adequate temperature measurement technology, wash basins, water, and disinfectants in the markets.

He has also asked the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to remove the waste within 24 hours of slaughtering animals.

Encouraging people to buy and sell animals online, Tajul Islam said, "We have made all arrangements for buying and selling animals online. Animal markets should not be set up in places where the movement of vehicles is disrupted. Legal action will be taken against the violators through mobile courts.'

The minister said the active involvement of people's representatives is essential for the overall supervision of animal markets in the country. Saying that union parishad and upzaila chairmen and councillors, municipality mayors, are in constant touch with the public, he urged elected representatives to follow and implement government instructions properly.

The government will work in coordination with other ministries, departments, agencies, and others to carry out everything smoothly.

Mayors of all city corporations, senior secretaries of the local government departments and senior officials and representatives of the ministries, divisions, and departments concerned, were present at the meeting.