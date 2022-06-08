Book on ethnic minorities of the plains

Bangladesh

Book on ethnic minorities of the plains

With real captures and brief texts, the book presents the cultures and lives of 17 ethnic communities in a nutshell

Book on ethnic minorities of the plains

 Non-governmental organisation Manusher Jonno Foundation unveiled the book Indigenious in the Edge, a book on 17 minority communities living on plain lands across the country, with a programme at The Daily Star building in the capital on Wednesday.

With real captures and brief texts, the book succinctly presents the cultures and lives of the ethnic Kora, Ganjo, Garo, Santal, Hodi, Banai, Mahali, Monda, Koch, Barman, Mahato, Malo, Dalu, Patro, Oraon, Khasi, and Hajong communities, according to the publisher. 

Lawmakers Rashed Khan Menon and Aroma Dutta, Dhaka University History Department Professor Mesbah Kamal, stage personality Mamunur Rashid, and Manusher Jonno Foundation Executive Director Shaheen Anam, among others, were present at the event.

"The book highlights the lives of indigenous people in a few words. Their history and tradition, their cultures and struggles are portrayed from the roots," said Mesbah Kamal, adding that the communities should be called "indigenous nations" to pay due respect to them.

"The denial of diversity in different ethnic groups is the root of our crisis; we have to solve it."

It is so sad that minorities are yet to get recognition as tribals, said Rashed Khan Menon. "I have already tried a lot and it will continue."

Speakers said the newly published book will help interested people, particularly the new generation, learn about these less-known communities. "Many people are not familiar with the communities living in the plains. The work has brought out the diversity of their lives and those who worked on the book for long, going from one village to another," said Tuli Labanya Mrong (Garo) at the event.

Full of joy, Ripon Banai of the Banai ethnic community said, "With the unveiling of the book, the state and the people have come to know about our community, which has made me happy."

"Whether they are called indigenous or ethnic minorities, we all are citizens of the country," said Shaheen Anam, calling for awareness of the rights of minorities.
 

