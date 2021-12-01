Bomb scare at Dhaka airport

Law enforcers have beefed up security at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday night after getting information that passenger of a Dhaka-bound flight of Malaysian Airlines possesses a bomb.

The flight MH-196 landed in Dhaka from Malaysia at 9:38pmpm.

"Security was increased at the airport after a news spread that one of the passengers of the flight possesses a bomb. A team has started searching the plane immediately after landing," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam told media.

