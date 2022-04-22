Bogie of freight train overturned in Chattogram

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A bogie of a freight train derailed and overturned at Saltgola level crossing in the port city on Friday afternoon.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the freight train got severely damaged.

The freight train was heading towards Chattogram Goods Port Yard (CGPY) after loading goods from Chittagong port. The train was scheduled to leave CGPY for Dhaka at 8pm, according to the Railway Eastern Control Office.

But the bogie no 11 of the 15-bogie train overturned in the Saltgola level crossing area around 4:30pm, said Railway Divisional Transport Officer (Acting) Ansar Ali.

On information, they went to the spot and are conducting a salvage operation, the official added.

