Boeing crash families demand record $25bn fine

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 09:03 am

Related News

Boeing crash families demand record $25bn fine

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 09:03 am
Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway international airport, in Chicago. Photo: AP
Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway international airport, in Chicago. Photo: AP

The families of victims in two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes have demanded prosecutions and a fine of $24.8bn for "the deadliest corporate crime in US history". 

The families' lawyer Paul Cassell said the amount was "justified and clearly appropriate" given "enormous human costs of Boeing's crimes".

Cassell said the US government should prosecute those leading the company as 346 people were killed in two crashes in 2018 and 2019, according to a 32-page letter seen by BBC.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The letter cited the apology by Boeing's chief executive Dave Calhoun on Tuesday while he gave evidence to Congress.

"I apologise for the grief that we have caused," he said, as he was heckled by family members of victims of the crashes.

Two 737 Max aircraft were lost in separate but almost identical accidents that killed 346 people.

In October 2018, all 189 on a Lion Air flight died after the aircraft crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after take-off from Jakarta, Indonesia.

In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed six minutes after take-off from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. All 157 on-board were killed.

Both crashes were linked to faulty flight control systems.

Calhoun acknowledged in his Congressional appearance that the company had made mistakes and said it had "learned" from the past.

He also acknowledged that Boeing had retaliated against whistleblowers but said he had "listened" to those employees.

The Justice Department is considering whether to revive a criminal charge of fraud against Boeing laid in 2021, that was linked to the two crashes.

The charge has laid dormant since the company acknowledged in a settlement that it had mislead air-safety regulators about aspects if the 737 Max, and promised to create a new compliance system to detect and prevent further fraud.

Last month, prosecutors determined that the settlement was violated when a door panel flew off a 737 Max plane during an Alaska Airlines flight in January, leaving a gaping hole in the fuselage mid-flight.

The Justice Department has until 7 July to decide whether to revive the case.

In the letter, Cassell said his clients recommended that the department order a portion of any future fine to be used to create an independent monitor of the company's safety and compliance measures.

Families of those killed in the crashes attended Tuesday's hearing in Congress and held up photographs of loved ones.

"I flew from England to Washington DC to hear in person what the Boeing CEO has to say to the Senate and to the world about any safety improvements made at that corporation," said Zipporah Kuria, whose father was killed in the 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet.

"I also continue to press the US government to hold Boeing and its corporate executives criminally responsible for the deaths of 346 people. We will not rest until we see justice."

 

Top News

boeing / Plane Crash / fine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A recent study showed that a large earthquake could bring the risk of river flooding in Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

An earthquake changed Padma's course 2,500 years ago. Can it happen again?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

1d | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

1d | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

13h | Videos
Dog farm in Dinajpur; Annual income is 25 lakh taka

Dog farm in Dinajpur; Annual income is 25 lakh taka

53m | Videos
South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

16h | Videos
What the budget offers to common people

What the budget offers to common people

15h | Videos