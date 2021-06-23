Body of missing youth found in drain

Bangladesh

This morning, the locals saw something floating with the garbage around one kilometre away from the location the young man drowned.

File Photo
File Photo

The body of a missing youth has been recovered from the capital's Khilgaon area almost a day after he slipped into a drain.

A rescue drive was conducted after he went missing on Tuesday morning.

This morning, the locals saw something floating with the garbage around one kilometre away from the location the young man drowned.

On information, a team of Khilgaon fire service, led by senior station officer Abdul Mannan, rushed to the spot and recovered the body at around 9 am.

The body has been handed over to Khilgaon police in the presence of Khilgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Farukul Alam until filing this report.

According to local sources, the 20-year-old man went missing while collecting bottles from the drain beside the North Basabo canal.

