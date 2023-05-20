Body of missing child recovered from Barishal's Kirtankhola river

A 12-year-old child's body was discovered in the Kirtankhola River on Saturday (20 May), two days after she went missing in the Barishal launch terminal area.

The deceased, identified as Sathi, was a street child.

Sadar Thana Naval Police of Barishal recovered her body from the river around 8am today.

Md Abdul Jalil, officer-in-charge of Naval Police, said that local residents informed police upon spotting the body of Sathi floating in the morning.

The body was transferred to the morgue at Barisal Sher E Bangla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

OC Abdul Jalil mentioned that nobody has come to inquire about Sathi since morning.

They are trying to locate the child's family members, he said.