Boat capsizes in Padma river in Rajshahi, 4 people missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 11:10 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Four people have gone missing after a boat capsized in the Padma river in Rajshahi.

"The incident took place at Jagar Ghat in Talaimari Mijaner Mor area of ​​the city on Sunday (11 September) around 8:30am. There were about 30 people in the boat," Rajshahi Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Zakir Hossain said. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 "All of them were going to Madhyachar from Jagar Ghat by boat. The boat sank before reaching Madhyachar. Although everyone swam to the shore, according to eyewitnesses, 4 people are still missing," he added. 

Members of the fire service are working to rescue the missing.

