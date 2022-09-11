Boat capsizes in Padma river in Rajshahi, 4 people missing
Four people have gone missing after a boat capsized in the Padma river in Rajshahi.
"The incident took place at Jagar Ghat in Talaimari Mijaner Mor area of the city on Sunday (11 September) around 8:30am. There were about 30 people in the boat," Rajshahi Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Zakir Hossain said.
"All of them were going to Madhyachar from Jagar Ghat by boat. The boat sank before reaching Madhyachar. Although everyone swam to the shore, according to eyewitnesses, 4 people are still missing," he added.
Members of the fire service are working to rescue the missing.