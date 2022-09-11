Boat capsizes in Padma river in Rajshahi, 4 people missing

Four people have gone missing after a boat capsized in the Padma river in Rajshahi.

"The incident took place at Jagar Ghat in Talaimari Mijaner Mor area of ​​the city on Sunday (11 September) around 8:30am. There were about 30 people in the boat," Rajshahi Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Zakir Hossain said.

Photo: TBS

"All of them were going to Madhyachar from Jagar Ghat by boat. The boat sank before reaching Madhyachar. Although everyone swam to the shore, according to eyewitnesses, 4 people are still missing," he added.

Members of the fire service are working to rescue the missing.