BNS Prottasha leaves Chattogram to take part in international maritime exercises

Naval warship Prottasha left the Chattogram Naval Jetty on Saturday to take part in the 7th Doha International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX-2022) to be held in Qatar and IONS Maritime Exercise-2022 (IMEX-2022) to be held in India.

On the eve of the ship's departure from the naval jetty, a well-equipped orchestra played in the traditional manner of the navy and Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal bade farewell to the ship as the chief guest, read a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

Commander BN Fleet Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali addressed the officers and sailors of the ship. Among others, senior naval officers, sailors and family members of sailors were present on the occasion.

Naval ships, high-level representatives, observers, military experts and military personnel from different countries, including Bangladesh, will participate in the international maritime exercise scheduled to be held from 21-23 March.

A total of 135 personnel including 25 officers, led by BNS Prottasha Commander Captain Mohammad Golam Kibria, will take part in the exercise.

On their way home, the ship will take part in another exercise in the southern state of Goa from 28-30 March. The exercise is expected to further strengthen the existing relation and cooperation between the two friendly countries as well as help develop the professional skills of navy officers and sailors.

The ship is expected to return to the country on 7 April.