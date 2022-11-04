BNP's movement is nearing its end: Obaidul Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 03:50 pm

Related News

BNP's movement is nearing its end: Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 03:50 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Seeing the way BNP is exaggerating and crossing all limits in the name of movement, it can be said that their movement is nearing its en, says Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

He said this while addressing as the chief guest at the "Fourth Revolution for Emerging Future" international conference organised by Awami League's science and technology sub-committee at the Engineers Institution of Bangladesh auditorium in the capital on Friday.

He said that Awami League does not do politics of revenge, BNP is taking revenge in the name of politics. He warned BNP saying those who committed 15th and 21st August and 3rd November should not put blame of revenge on others.

He said BNP did not free Begum Khaleda Zia, rather Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed mercy considering her age and physical condition, and suspended her sentence to send her home.

Noting that a BNP leader refused to do politics by signing a bond and rather fled to London, he said said that the politics of fleeing the country is BNP's, Awami League's leaders and activists do not flee the country.

He said, "We were born in this country, if necessary we will die, go to jail, but we will not flee the country."

The current government has transformed the country into a digital Bangladesh, and a "smart Bangladesh" will be built in future, said the Awami League general secretary.

BNP had long been dormant but became active with their recent divisional rallies in demand of "democracy".

They have been holding weekly rallies in the divisions but most of them were marred amid transport strikes called by bus owners in protest of three wheelers and other illegal vehicles plying on the highways.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Movement / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

4h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

2h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

6h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

4h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

7h | Videos
Bollywood VS South Cinema

Bollywood VS South Cinema

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested