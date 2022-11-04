BNP's movement is nearing its end: Obaidul Quader

Seeing the way BNP is exaggerating and crossing all limits in the name of movement, it can be said that their movement is nearing its en, says Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

He said this while addressing as the chief guest at the "Fourth Revolution for Emerging Future" international conference organised by Awami League's science and technology sub-committee at the Engineers Institution of Bangladesh auditorium in the capital on Friday.

He said that Awami League does not do politics of revenge, BNP is taking revenge in the name of politics. He warned BNP saying those who committed 15th and 21st August and 3rd November should not put blame of revenge on others.

He said BNP did not free Begum Khaleda Zia, rather Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed mercy considering her age and physical condition, and suspended her sentence to send her home.

Noting that a BNP leader refused to do politics by signing a bond and rather fled to London, he said said that the politics of fleeing the country is BNP's, Awami League's leaders and activists do not flee the country.

He said, "We were born in this country, if necessary we will die, go to jail, but we will not flee the country."

The current government has transformed the country into a digital Bangladesh, and a "smart Bangladesh" will be built in future, said the Awami League general secretary.

BNP had long been dormant but became active with their recent divisional rallies in demand of "democracy".

They have been holding weekly rallies in the divisions but most of them were marred amid transport strikes called by bus owners in protest of three wheelers and other illegal vehicles plying on the highways.