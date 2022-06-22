BNP's GM Siraj urges govt to drop Padma Bridge opening ceremony

BNP lawmaker from Bogura GM Siraj on Wednesday urged the government to avoid the mammoth celebration of the Padma Bridge inauguration.

He also demanded that the flood-affected Sylhet and Sunamganj districts are declared disaster areas.

"The government is not aware of the situation in flood-affected areas. Now they are intoxicated with the festival of the Padma Bridge inauguration," he said.

The BNP lawmaker said while taking part in the general discussion on the proposed national budget for the 2022-23 financial year in Parliament.

He also mentioned that he has no objection to the celebration of the festival for Padma Bridge.

"But it is inhumane and inappropriate to hold this festival in the misery of the present miserable people of the country," he added.

"Let the Padma Bridge be inaugurated. Prime Minister, you can open the bridge by thanking to Allah. But please stop the unbridled insanity of celebration," he said.

At that time, the members of the ruling party protested against the statement creating chaos in the House.

GM Siraj said that the Padma Bridge is the dream bridge of the whole country and the foundation stone was laid by the then prime minister Khaleda Zia in 2001, which Sheikh Selim, a ruling Awami League lawmaker, acknowledged in his speech in the budget discussion.

Siraj requested the prime minister to allow BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia for treatment abroad through an executive order.

He said that despite repeated requests, Khaleda was not given the opportunity to get medical treatment abroad.

"If she dies, who will take the responsibility? All the people of this country and even the leaders and workers of Awami League will put all the responsibilities on your [Sheikh Hasina] shoulders," Siraj said.