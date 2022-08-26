BNP will not go to elections under current EC, says Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the party will not even go to elections under the current Election Commission (EC), let alone an election using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The BNP leader made the remark on Friday (26 August) after paying respects at the mausoleum of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Dal.

Referring to the EC as the government's agent he said, "The EC has decided to use EVMs in 150 seats as a means of bringing the Awami League to power in a different way just like in 2014 and 2018".

Mosharraf said the commission reflects the will of the government.

"People will not accept their decision," he said.

He further added that the country's predicament has been created due to the government's mismanagement and corruption.

People's lives have become miserable because of the failure of those in power, he said.

Commenting on BNP's aim to free Khaleda Zia and bring back democracy, the BNP leader said the government should immediately dissolve the parliament and resign.

The next national elections should be held under a new commission, he added.

