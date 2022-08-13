BNP for radical reforms in energy sector 

BNP has come down hard on the government claiming that "people are now paying the price" for the "corruption, suicidal deals and ineffective plans" of the authorities regarding electricity production and distribution.

Addressing a press briefing at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the party, if elected, will radically reform the country's existing power and energy sector.

"The government, so far, has spent some Tk90,000 crore as capacity charges to power plants. It set up and made deals with quick rentals despite there being no need for them.

"The government's only policy is to loot the people, stuff their own pockets and smuggle that wealth abroad," he added.

The main reform proposals made by BNP are as follows –