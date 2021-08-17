BNP, police chase, counter chase at Chandrima Udyan

Police and BNP leaders and activists have engaged in a chase and counter chase at Chandrima Udyan in the capital today.

The clash started around 10:30 am when the newly formed convening committee of BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North and South went to lay flowers at the grave of Ziaur Rahman.

Photo: TBS

According to the police, the BNP workers had gathered without prior permission. However, the claim was denied by BNP.

During the clashes, BNP leaders were allegedly beat up and left injured by the police.

Injured BNP leader. Photo: TBS

DMP Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidullah confirmed the news and said some of their policemen also got injured during the chase counter chase.

Police later brought the situation under control.

Photo: TBS

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was expected to be present at the event.