BNP MP Harun calls for discussion on flood situation in parliament

BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid has proposed discussing Sylhet's dire flood situation at Parliament.

He made the proposal in a point-of-order at the beginning of the 18th session of the 11th National Assembly on Monday (20 June).

Harunur Rashid said, "I am watching with great concern that there is a terrible flood in the country now. Sylhet division including Sunamganj is underwater today due to the worst flood to date. Met office says there is a risk of flooding in various parts of the country, including the north. These issues need to be discussed in Parliament at this time of natural calamity," he said addressing fellow lawmakers.

He highlighted that the BNP asked for the statement of the concerned minister regarding the terrible fire that broke out in Sitakunda a few days ago.

"No statement yet. We still do not know what the situation is there. The flood situation is deteriorating. Will there be no discussion about people's suffering?"

He added that in the past, issues of urgent importance were raised at times in general discussions at the Parliament.