BNP MP Harun calls for discussion on flood situation in parliament

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 09:40 pm

Related News

BNP MP Harun calls for discussion on flood situation in parliament

He highlighted that the BNP asked for the statement of the concerned minister regarding the terrible fire that broke out in Sitakunda a few days ago

TBS Report 
20 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
BNP MP Harun calls for discussion on flood situation in parliament

BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid has proposed discussing Sylhet's dire flood situation at Parliament.

He made the proposal in a point-of-order at the beginning of the 18th session of the 11th National Assembly on Monday (20 June). 

Harunur Rashid said, "I am watching with great concern that there is a terrible flood in the country now. Sylhet division including Sunamganj is underwater today due to the worst flood to date. Met office says there is a risk of flooding in various parts of the country, including the north. These issues need to be discussed in Parliament at this time of natural calamity," he said addressing fellow lawmakers.

He highlighted that the BNP asked for the statement of the concerned minister regarding the terrible fire that broke out in Sitakunda a few days ago.

"No statement yet. We still do not know what the situation is there. The flood situation is deteriorating. Will there be no discussion about people's suffering?"

He added that in the past, issues of urgent importance were raised at times in general discussions at the Parliament. 

Top News

BNP MP Harun / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

7h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

9h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

10h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

43m | Videos
How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

48m | Videos
The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

48m | Videos
Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

48m | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary