BNP movement after Eid, but which Eid: Hasan Mahmud

Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Friday asked what BNP meant when it said they would hold a mass movement after Eid.

"Which Eid?," he asked jokingly while talking to reporters at his Minto Road residence today after returning from an official trip to Europe.

Responding to a question about the BNP secretary general's announcement of movement after Eid, he said, "'After Eid, after winter, after summer, after school holidays, after Qurbani, after monsoon - I have been hearing all these things for fourteen years. People have regarded these words of Mirza Fakhrul as ridiculous statements.

"He said after Eid, but didn't specify after which Eid. My question is which Eid are they talking about?" he quipped.

Regarding BNP's participation in the city corporation polls, the minister said, "Even though BNP have announced to boycott the election, it is clear that their leaders want to participate.

"Their leaders have participated independently in other elections. There have been discussions among the inner circles of BNP leaders about the city polls as well," he said, adding that the government will welcome them if they want to join.

"I think many of them will run in the elections in disguise. We want them to participate openly," he further added.