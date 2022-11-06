BNP leader stabbed to death in Sylhet

A leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was stabbed to death by miscreants at Ambarkhana Boro Bazar area of Sylhet on Sunday evening.

Deceased AFM Kamal is a former health affairs secretary of Sylhet district unit of BNP.

Sylhet Airport Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mainul Jakir said two miscreants on a motorcycle stabbed Kamal indiscriminately in Boro Bazar area around 9pm and fled the scene.

The BNP leader died after being taken to hospital, said the OC.

He said a Chhatra Dal leader named Raju has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the incident.

The body was kept at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue.

