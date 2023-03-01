BNP leader Salahuddin acquitted of case over illegal entry to India

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 07:04 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed has been acquitted of the case of illegal entry into India, BNP Media Cell Member Shairul Kabir Khan told The Business Standard.

"The Shillong Judge Court of India made the verdict and acquitted Salahuddin Ahmed of the case. At the same time, the court ordered arrangements for his return to Bangladesh," he added.

Shairul Kabir Khan said a lower court earlier acquitted him on 26 October 2018. The government later appealed against the verdict.

Salahuddin Ahmed went "missing" on the night of 10 March 2015. At that time, his family alleged that he was picked up by law enforcement officials from Uttara sector-3 of the capital. However, the law enforcement agencies rejected the allegation.

After remaining missing for around two months, Salahuddin was found in Shillong, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya on 11 May  2015.

He was arrested for entering India without any valid documents. A case was filed against him under the Foreigners Act. Later, Shillong police pressed charges against him in the case.

The trial ended on 13 August 2018, after nearly three and a half years of litigation. Earlier on 26 October 2018, the court of the first class judicial magistrate, DG Kharshiing, acquitted Salahuddin Ahmed in the case and asked the state government to take necessary steps for his immediate repatriation.

Later, the Indian government again appealed against the verdict.

While Salahuddin was missing, he used to deliver video messages as the party's spokesperson from an undisclosed location focusing on BNP's anti-government agitation programme.

