BNP leader dies in custody in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 05:25 pm

According to Chattogram Central Jail sources, Fakir fell ill on Tuesday morning and was taken to the jail hospital for treatment

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s Chattogram North District convening committee member and convener of Mirsarai Municipality BNP Fakir Ahmed (72) has died in Chattogram Central jail today.

Fakir Ahmed was sent to jail on 18 October in case No. 31 (10) 21 and GR No. 411/21 of Hathazari police station. He was a prisoner of Meghna Bhavan III of the jail.

According to Chattogram Central Jail sources, Fakir fell ill on Tuesday morning and was taken to the jail hospital for treatment.

When his condition deteriorated there, he was shifted to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Later, CMCH doctors examined him at around 8:45 am and declared him dead.

Central BNP's Chattogram division Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim has expressed deep grief over the death of Fakir Ahmed.

In a condolence message sent to the media on Tuesday afternoon, he said the BNP had lost a skilled organiser and dedicated party activist.

Mahbubur Rahman prayed for the salvation of the deceased's soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members.

