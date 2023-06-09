BNP leader Chand sent to jail in case for threatening PM

BNP leader Chand sent to jail in case for threatening PM

A Dhaka court on Friday sent BNP Rajshahi district unit convenor Abu Sayeed Chand to jail in a case lodged for making threat to the life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib passed the order as police produced Chand before the court after end of his two-day remand in the case lodged with the capital's Chawkbazar police station.

The court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibul Haque on 7 June had placed Chand on two-day remand in the case.

Ashikur Rahman Anu, a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, filed the case on 25 May. Police on 28 May pleaded to show Chand arrested in the case and place him on remand.

The BNP leader in a rally on Shibpur High School premises in Puthia, Rajshahi, on 19 May, publicly made the "death threat" to Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

BNP leader / sent to jail / Death threat

