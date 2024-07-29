BNP-Jamaat put claws on Bangladesh to destroy development: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina holds a meeting with the leaders of 14-party at her official residence Gonobhaban this (29 July) evening. Photo: BSS

Describing the BNP-Jamaat-Chhatra Dal-Shibir as militants, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (29 July) said they put their claws on Bangladesh to destroy its development.

"The incidents, which are happening in the country, are not political matter, rather a complete act of militants. It is aimed at destroying Bangladesh," she said at a meeting with the leaders of 14-party at her official residence Gonobhaban this evening.

The premier said countrywide mayhem was completely a militant act designed by BNP-Jamaat clique to undermine the country's development.

She came down heavily on BNP-Jamaat for "carrying out the nationwide destruction" cashing in the quota reform movement.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has reached in a dignified position on the global stage with socio-economic and infrastructure development across the country.

"Everyone is now showing honour to Bangladesh," she said.

"Quota was not an issue rather its target was to destroy the establishments which were providing service to the people and help make Bangladesh prosperous," she said.

