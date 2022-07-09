BNP denounces dastardly Abe’s assassination

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed deep shock over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a condolence message on Friday, he said, "The killing of the former prime minister of Japan is disgusting and cowardly."

The BNP leader said the world community has got terrified and worried by this tragic incident.

"The people of Bangladesh and the BNP have also become shocked and disappointed by this heartbreaking incident," he said.

Stating that the international community has lost a world leader, the BNP leader said, "He (Abe) was a veteran, experienced, prudent politician and a good ruler."

"The perpetrators of this inhuman bloody incident can never be allies of humanity," he observed.

Describing the killers of Shinzo Abe as cowards, Fakhrul strongly condemned the heinous incident.

He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul of Abe.

The BNP leader also expressed his sympathy to the bereaved people of Japan and the families of the victims and their loved ones.

Shinzo Abe, 67, died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in Japan on Friday.

Abe immediately collapsed and was seen bleeding before he was taken to hospital.

The attack on Abe and his subsequent death shocked the entire world.

Bangladesh is observing state mourning Saturday (9 July) showing deep respect to Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.