BNP chalks out programmes to mark 7 November

Bangladesh

UNB
30 October, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 02:09 pm

Logo of BNP
Logo of BNP

BNP on Sunday chalked out various programmes to observe what it calls 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' marking the 'civil-military uprising' on 7 November, 1975.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office after a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies.

As part of the programmes, he said their party flag will be hoisted atop all offices of the party across the country on the morning of 7 November while BNP senior leaders will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of late president and party founder Ziaur Rahman at 11:00am.

The party will also arrange an open discussion meeting in front of its Nayapaltan central office at 2pm the same day.

Besides, BNP's associate bodies and all units will hold various programmes, including discussions, cultural programmes, essay competitions, photo exhibitions and publishing supplements in newspapers, across the country to mark the day with due respect.

Amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians on 7 November, 1975 jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka cantonment, paving the path for Zia to come to power.

While BNP and its alliance partners celebrate 7 November as the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, the ruling Awami League and its front organisations consider it as the day of the 'killing of freedom fighters.

Speaking at the press conference, Fakhrul said 7 November is very important to the nation in this difficult situation of the country. "We have to liberate Bangladesh again and free it from misrule involving people being imbued with the spirit of the spirit of 7 November."

He called upon people from all walks of life to come forward to protect Bangladesh its independence and sovereignty. "We have to get united and defeat this autocratic regime."

