BM Depot fire: Bicda demands intact delivery of import, export items

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 10:38 pm

Related News

BM Depot fire: Bicda demands intact delivery of import, export items

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 10:38 pm
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda) has demanded the process of delivering imported goods and export items, which have survived the fire incident at the BM container depot in Sitakunda, be completed.

Nurul Kaium Khan, president of the depot owners' association, issued two separate letters, one to Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority, and the other to Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, commissioner of Chattogram Custom House, in this regard on Monday.

In the letters, Bicda requested the authorities to resume work at the container depot and to take immediate steps with regard to intact export and import cargo containers, and empty containers.

It is mentioned in the letter that according to information on BM Depot Containers Limited, after the catastrophic fire on 4 June, a significant number of export and import containers remain intact at the depot. 

In the greater interest of the country's export trade and foreign exchange inflows, it is important to expedite the export process of intact export goods under the supervision of customs, reads the letter.

It is also important to take intact, imported consumer goods and industrial raw materials to market and industrial establishments, providing delivery to importers concerned, the letter says. 

The letter further mentions that intact, empty containers of various shipping lines also need to be brought back to supply management related to the import and export trade of the country as per instructions of shipping lines.

When the commissioner of the custom house was contacted over the phone about the letter, he did not respond.

However, Md Omar Farooq, secretary to Chattogram Port Authority, said investigations regarding the fire incident at the BM Container Depot were still ongoing. 

The next course of action would be determined after the investigations end, he said.

Top News

Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda) / Chattogram BM Depot Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

11h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

2h | Videos
How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

2h | Videos
The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

2h | Videos
Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary