BM Container Depot fire: Remains of two more victims recovered

TBS Report 
07 June, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 02:26 pm

Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Rescuers have recovered the human remains of two more victims who lost their lives in the deadly fire at BM Container Depot located in Chattogram's Sitakunda area. 

The body parts were found in the middle of the depot's premises on Tuesday morning, confirmed Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director (AD) Akhtaruzzaman to The Business Standard.

With the latest development, the death toll from the massive fire now stands at 43.

He said, "The remains of two more people were recovered today (7 June).

"We are suspecting that one of them was a firefighter. The other may have been the depot's security guard."

"However, the bodies were burned beyond recognition. And it is not possible to identify them without DNA profiling," he added.

Stating that rescue efforts are ongoing, the fire service AD said, "We will be able to say more after our operation ends."

An explosion took place at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda on Saturday (4 June) night.

Over 40 people, including nine members of the fire service, were killed in the incident.

According to sources, at least three firefighters are still missing.

Hundreds of people have been burnt and are being treated at various hospitals in Dhaka and Chattogram.

 

 

