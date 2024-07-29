Block raids to continue: DMP sources

A father is anguished as both of his twin sons were arrested and are transported in a police van in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 25 July. Photo: UNB

Police, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, continued "block raids" in the capital for five consecutive days, with several Dhaka Metropolitan Police sources saying different zones have been designated as crisis areas and that the search for "perpetrators" will continue until security threats are neutralised.

Meanwhile, at least 100 university students were detained during protests in various parts of the capital on Monday.

According to several police sources, around 11,000 people have been arrested across the country in the last 12 days due to the violence surrounding the quota reform movement by students.

Since the quota movement began, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested 2,822 people from different parts of the capital, with 58 individuals arrested on Sunday, confirmed DMP's media and public relations Additional Deputy Commissioner KN Niyoti Roy.

The officer further said a total of 243 cases have been filed in connection with vandalism, arson attacks, and incidents involving police casualties.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has also arrested 334 people across the country, including 83 from Dhaka and 251 from various districts, said RAB Legal and Media Wing Assistant Director ANM Emran Khan.

According to police headquarters sources, over 700 different cases have been filed nationwide in connection with the quota movement, and more than 7,000 people have already been arrested. Hundreds of thousands of unnamed individuals and quota movement protesters have been accused in these cases.

When asked about the situation, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker said, "We've conducted raids in the capital and will continue them until the perpetrators are arrested."

When asked to specify who the perpetrators are, he could not provide details but added, "We are not arresting general students, only those who vandalised government properties and set them on fire."

Since Thursday, police and several law enforcement agencies have launched "block raids" in various parts of the capital where most university students reside, including Bashundhara Residential Area, Shaheen Bagh, Mohakhali, Mirpur DOHS, ECB Chattar, Azimpur, Badda, Jatrabari, Uttara, and Mirpur, according to police officers and witnesses.