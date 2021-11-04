BIWTA extends time for launch operations

Bangladesh

UNB
04 November, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 01:25 pm

Related News

BIWTA extends time for launch operations

From Thursday, ferries can operate from 6am to 8pm daily on the two busy routes, according to an order issued Wednesday.

UNB
04 November, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 01:25 pm
BIWTA
BIWTA

Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has extended the time for launch operations on Shimulia-Banglabazar and Majhirkandi routes by an hour and a half.

From Thursday, ferries can operate from 6am to 8pm daily on the two busy routes, according to an order issued Wednesday.

Assistant director of BIWTA, Shahadat Hossain, said that the general public will benefit from the extended timings. Some 87 launches are currently operating on the two routes.

Launch operations will, however, remain suspended after 8pm, as per the order, signed by BIWTA director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam.

However, speedboats on the two routes will continue to operate from 6am till 5.40pm only.

Top News

BIWTA / launch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club