BIWTA extends time for launch operations

Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has extended the time for launch operations on Shimulia-Banglabazar and Majhirkandi routes by an hour and a half.

From Thursday, ferries can operate from 6am to 8pm daily on the two busy routes, according to an order issued Wednesday.

Assistant director of BIWTA, Shahadat Hossain, said that the general public will benefit from the extended timings. Some 87 launches are currently operating on the two routes.

Launch operations will, however, remain suspended after 8pm, as per the order, signed by BIWTA director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam.

However, speedboats on the two routes will continue to operate from 6am till 5.40pm only.