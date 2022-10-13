Bishwa Ijtema to be held in two phases from 13 Jan

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The 55th version of Bishwa Ijtema, the world's second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, will be held in two phases in January next year, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Thursday (13 October).

The two-phase congregation will take place from 13-15 January and 20-22 January respectively on the bank of the Turag River on the outskirts of Dhaka. 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman came up with the development after a meeting with two Tabligh groups – Jubair and Wasek. 

The first phase of the congregation will be held for Jubair group, he added..

