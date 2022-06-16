Birangonas forced to pay bribes for state facilities: TIB

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 03:46 pm

There has been a lack of proper initiatives on part of the government to compile an official list of freedom fighters identified as Birangonas (war heroines) since 2015, said a TIB study titled “State Recognition and Rights of War Heroines: Challenges of Good Governance and Ways to Overcome"

Illustration: Collected
Birangonas, "war heroines" who experienced sexual violence in 1971, face multiple forms of harassment in their effort to be officially recognised as freedom fighters, a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) study revealed.

There has been a lack of proper initiatives on part of the government to compile an official list of freedom fighters identified as Birangonas (war heroines) since 2015 - when the notification was issued in this regard, according to the TIB study titled "State Recognition and Rights of War Heroines: Challenges of Good Governance and Ways to Overcome."

TIB Research Associate Rabia Akhter Konika presented the study report at a press conference on Thursday (16 June).

According to the report, the process of state recognition and empowerment of Birangonas has to be implemented with utmost importance, however, there is a lack of planning, accountability, institutional capacity, as well as structural complexity and opportunities for irregularities.

The process of recognition became especially complicated for not taking the issue into special consideration for its sensitive nature. 

"The process follows the traditional bureaucratic system which lacks social awareness and sensitivity thus making the overall process complicated," the report observed.

"Recognising Birangonas as freedom fighters is a noble initiative," TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said noting that there are allegations of bribery and corruption in the process.

In addition, the related authorities needed to be dealt with bribes and other ways in order to be listed as gazetted Birangona and get access to the facilities provided by the government, TBD added.

The total number of gazetted and certified Birangana freedom fighters in the country at present is 448, as per the information on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs website, but the ministry's Management Information System (MIS) shows a list with 403 entries.  

Reportedly, Birangonas are required to present some credentials for the verification of their application and being recognised as freedom fighters. In some cases, it gets difficult to collect the accreditation from the freedom fighter commanders.

The report included an interview with a volunteer who works with Birangonas, according to whom, the whole process is complicated and time-consuming as a result of which applicants prefer not to face additional troubles.

"Many of them had to spend money in one way or another. They silently do so, as much as they can afford. Most of them prefer not to talk about it in fear of cancellation," the volunteer added. 

