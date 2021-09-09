Biman to launch free AC bus service for commuters in Saidpur

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to launch a free A/C bus service for the passengers from Saidpur airport to Rangpur and Dinajpur city from September 13.

The passengers will also get the facility on the return ride from Rangpur city and Dinajpur city to airport, said a press release of Biman Bangladesh Airline.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines operates on Dhaka-Saidpur route on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thursday every week.

Commuters can call Biman call center at 01990997997 or contact travel agency for travel bookings.