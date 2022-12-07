Shafiul Azim appointed as Biman MD

Aviation

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 09:25 pm
Shafiul Azim appointed as Biman MD

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The government has appointed Shafiul Azim, additional secretary of the cabinet division as the new managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines replacing Zahid Hossain.

Senior Assistant Secretary of the Public Administration Ministry Kaniz Fatema signed a notification on Wednesday in this connection as per the order of President Abdul Hamid.

Hossain served as the Biman MD and chief operating officer for six months from last July. He has been posted as the additional secretary of the primary education ministry. 

The intelligence found involvement of the driver of the Biman MD Zahid Hossain in a recruitment exam. The probe found that some of the Biman high-ups are also involved in the scam. In this context, Zahid Hossain has been removed from his post only after six months of his appointment.   

On 21 October 2022, Biman Bangladesh was to hold a recruitment exam for 10 posts for electricians, mechanics, welders, painters, operators and tailors. Around two hours before the exam, the recruitment process was suspended on grounds of the leakage of question papers.

Records indicate the leak was not a spur-of-the-moment decision by any lower-level official but may have been an elaborate plot executed over several months by members of Biman top brass.

