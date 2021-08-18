Biman flights with India to resume from 22 August

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume its flights with India from 22 August under the air bubble agreement with India.

Flights on the Dhaka-Delhi route will operate on Sundays and Wednesdays while flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata route will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, said a press release.

The tickets will be available at sales centers or Biman call centers at 01990997997 and at offices of travel agencies.

Commuters will have to take Covid-19 tests within 72 hours of the flights and must follow the health protocols.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh is going to resume flights with India from 20 August under an air bubble agreement.

"The flights would start again from 20 August under the air bubble agreement with India as many people from Bangladesh want to go to India. The Indian government is resuming flights after we requested them to do so," the FM said.