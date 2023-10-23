Bill proposed in JS to avail NDB loans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 08:02 pm

Related News

Bill proposed in JS to avail NDB loans

Earlier in 2021, Bangladesh became a member of the NDB

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 08:02 pm
Bill proposed in JS to avail NDB loans

Law Minister Anisul Haque presented the New Development Bank Bill, 2023 in the Parliament on Monday (23 October) to avail loans from the New Development Bank (NDB), formerly known as the BRICS Development Bank.

The NDB has agreed to provide loans to Bangladesh – which would be available in several other currencies besides dollars, the minister said today.

Anisul Haque said, "Members of the bank can avail loans. They [NDB] are ready to give loans to Bangladesh as per our proposal. 

"The bank can give loans in any currency – Pound, Sterling, Euro, Ruble, Yuan etc. That is why, I think, it is more of a modern bank than the World Bank even," he added.

"As it is a multinational bank, the law is very necessary so that we go on with the new journey of the bank and avail the benefits."

The minister raised the bill on behalf of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. 

It was then sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for examination and a report will be given within seven days.

The bank was established by the Brics countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The proposed Act will enable NDB-funded projects to avail some tax waivers, said the law minister.

Earlier in 2021, Bangladesh became a member of the NDB.

In March this year, NDB officials said they are keen to lend $1b annually.
 

Top News

New Development Bank (NDB) / Law Minister Anisul Huq / Parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

10h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

4h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

1h | TBS World
16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

2h | TBS Stories
Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

9h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

1d | TBS World