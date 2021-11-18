Bill placed in JS to set up another science and technology university

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Pirojpur Bill 2021 was placed in parliament, aiming to establish another university in the country for advancing science and technology-based education.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within one month.

The proposed university will be a prototype of the existing science and technology universities.

The President would be the Chancellor of the university.