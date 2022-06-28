Bikes to be allowed on Padma Bridge after installing CCTVs, speed ​​gun: Minister

Vehicles ply the Padma Bridge on Sunday marking the beginning of a new era for the country’s southern region. The bridge was inaugurated on 25 June amid much fanfare. PHOTO: MUMIT M

Bikes will be allowed on the Padma Bridge after installing CCTVs and speed ​​guns, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

"Speed ​​guns and CCTV will be installed. After they are set up, maybe a new decision will be taken," the minister said responding to reporters' questions at a programme on Tuesday (28 June).

The state minister said that the government's move on motorcycles running over the Padma Bridge was not an indefinite decision.

He also said that the ferry will run as per the demand.

"Padma Bridge does not mean that other communications will be closed. Even yesterday ferry was plying through Shimulia, Majhighat. We will use it as we see fit," he added.

"We did not stop the ferry, there are 6 ferries operating according to demand. We are taking time, people's emotions about the Padma Bridge are being expressed in many ways. There are many positive-negative feelings," the minister further said.

Responding to a question about the frustration of the launch owners due to the shortage of passengers, he said, "We are optimistic. Why are we building 10 thousand kilometers of waterways? There is a demand for it. The Prime Minister is not doing anything unnecessary. I think the launch ride will be more enjoyable in the future."

The Bridges Division on Sunday (26 June) decided to prohibit motorcycles from plying on Padma Bridge until further notice from 27 June.

Long queues of buses, trucks, cars, motorcycles, and ambulances were seen waiting in hundreds on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway till the gates of the bridge opened at 6am Sunday.

People started thronging the Mawa point of the bridge since it opened to the public t to cross the bridge at first chance. Meanwhile, many people were seen breaking the rules imposed by the authorities for the security and protection of the Padma Bridge.