Biker dies after bus hits him in Banani

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 02:40 pm

Photo shows police members at the accident site in Rd 27 of Banani. Photo: Collected
Photo shows police members at the accident site in Rd 27 of Banani. Photo: Collected

A motorcyclist has died after a city bus hit him from behind in the capital's Banani.

The incident occurred around 12pm on Banani Road no 27 when a Binimoy Paribahan bus struck the motorcycle, leaving the rider dead on the spot. 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Traffic Gulshan Division Assistant Commissioner Abu Sayem said, "A Uttara-bound bus hit the motorcycle while it was taking a U-turn from Banani graveyard road. The biker died on the spot."

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, he added, noting that the victim is believed to be in his fifties.

The body has been recovered and sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

road accident / Banani / Bike accident / Motorcycle accident

