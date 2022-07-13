Big Hilsas becoming more common

Big silvery Hilsa fish are now quite common in the local market, with scientists saying that the fishing ban during the spawning season and measures to stop catching premature Hilsa have yielded significant outputs over the past five years.

Fishermen are increasingly getting more Hilsas, weighing between 800 grams and 1 kg. Such big Hilsas amounted to 22% of their catch in 2019, which ticked up to 25% in 2021, according to a research by the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI).

The institute says the average size of the Hilsa has steadily increased to 37cm from the previous 28cm.

Besides, Hilsa production in FY2020-21 jumped to 5.89 lakh tonnes – nearly double the figure a decade ago. Of the latest catches, 25% of Hilsas weigh more than 800-1,000 grams.

Hilsas weighing 700-800g were 8%, 500-700g were 18%, 400-500g 16%, 300-400g were 10% and 200-300g were 14% of the catches.

In order to boost Hilsa production, catching of the fish is banned during October-November and February-March – the breeding seasons when the fish normally migrates to rivers from the Bay of Bengal. The ban also covers selling, hoarding, and transport of the fish during the period.

Photo: Mumit M

The government has also been controlling the kinds of nets fishermen use to catch Hilsa. The use of nets with loops smaller than 6.5cm is banned so that premature Hilsa, locally called "Jatka" are not killed.

Fisheries Research Institute Director General Yahia Mahmud attributes the increase in Hilsa production and size to government measures.

Hilsa – the national fish of Bangladesh – is netted in Rajshahi, Khulna, Chandpur, Barishal, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. The fish is mainly found in the Padma and Meghna rivers and in the Bay of Bengal. Hilsa feeds on 27 types of planktons.

According to the institute's research, the largest of these Hilsas is available in Cox's Bazar, with an average length of 42cm and an average weight of 850g.

In size, Hilsas from Chandpur and Barishal are in the second position – with Barishal Hilsas weighing around 800g each and Chandpur 775g.

Hilsa fishes grow fast in the first two years, researchers say. In the first year, each Hilsa grows up to 30cm, while it grows up to about 40cm in the second year. However, the maximum size of the fish in Bangladesh could be up to 57-61cm, which takes 5-7 years.

According to the Fisheries Research Institute, almost all the big Hilsas in the market are female. Male and female Hilsas are different in size. A male fish lives fewer days than a female fish. Studies have shown that most of the 30cm Hilsas are female, while 40cm Hilsas are almost all female.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Despite the gradual increase in Hilsa production and size, netting of Jatka is still high, as Hilsa minnows – usually 26-32cm – amount to around 26% of the total catch.

The research by the Fisheries Research Institute notes that the number of planktons in the River Meghna is declining. Compared to 2006, planktons per litre of water declined by about 6% in 2020.

According to the Department of Fisheries, the government is providing food aid to fishermen during the fishing ban, creating alternative employment and conducting research to increase the production of Hilsa.

Fisheries Research Institute Director General Yahia Mahmud said, "Research is underway to increase the production of Hilsa further. We are also working on close water Hilsa farming."