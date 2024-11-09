BIDA to assign dedicated relationship managers

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organised a seminar titled “Reform for ICT Industry Growth” in the capital on Saturday (9 November). Photo: Screengrab

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is planning to appoint relationship managers to ensure all one-stop government services to investors, said its Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun.

Instead of readying government officials, the investment promotion authority eyes contractual appointment of private sector executives on deputation, he said at a seminar on Saturday organised in the capital by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

"Please let your executives work for BIDA for a year, the government will pay their salary and they will go back to their companies later," said Ashik Mahmud who himself came back home recently leaving behind his successful private sector career abroad to lead the country's investment promotion tasks.

Alongside moving forward with the massive reforms for the sake of dynamism in business and investment climate, the government also plans some immediate steps to ease the doing business in Bangladesh.

For instance, he said, the practical issues with the security verification before visas to foreign investors and experts might be solved through changing rules.

"If the home ministry does not communicate their objections in 30 days, the BIDA will consider it as a clearance," he said.

Lack of coordination among government offices has long been resulting in poor services to investors in the country.

No human interaction in government services will be the key to check corruption, he said, adding that the service provider officials would work at the back-end while complete digitalization of the services would make investors' life hassle-free.

Chief advisor's special envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, while speaking as the chief guest at the seminar titled "Reform for ICT Industry Growth" urged the private sector to deeply engage with the reform commissions for real changes.

Why so many government committees are formed here without any representation of the private sector, why government officials are transferred to somewhere else just after learning the technical aspects of a sector, he raised his questions.

The interim government alongside pursuing the immediately implementable reforms also worked on the midterm tasks to sustain the reforms over a long term, he added.