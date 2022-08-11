Bhola JCD leader’s death: 46 cops sued 

UNB
11 August, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 03:31 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A case has been filed against 46 policemen of Bhola Sadar police station in connection with the death of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Noor-e-Alam allegedly in police firing during a clash with police on July 31.

Iffat Zahan, wife of the deceased JCD leader, filed the murder case with Bhola Sadar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday, said Advocate Amirul Baset, a counsel of the plaintiff.

Officer-in-Charge of Sadar police station Arman Hossain and Sub-Inspector Anis Uddin are among the accused.

The court also asked the OC Sadar police station to submit the documents on 8 September.

Noor-e-Alam, president of district unit JCD, who sustained bullet wounds during a clash between police and BNP activists on July 31, died at a hospital in the capital on August 3.

As part of BNP's countrywide demonstration programme protesting the ongoing load shedding and mismanagement in the power sector, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in Bhola on July 31.

At one stage, police obstructed them when they tried to stage demonstrations at Kalinath Roy Bazar around 11:30 am, triggering a clash.

Later, police fired bullets and lobbed teargas shells that left local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim dead and some other leaders and activists of the party inluidng Noor-e-Alam injured.

BNP on August 2 formed a 12-member committee to probe the police firing during the party's demonstrations.

