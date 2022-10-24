BHL Group organises dealer conference programme

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 11:10 pm

Related News

BHL Group organises dealer conference programme

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 11:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BHL Group organised a dealer conference programme at a five-star hotel in Cox's Bazar on 21-23 October.

The company is launching an eco-friendly sanitary ware "Parla Sanitary Ware" in the programme titled "BHL Group Warriors Meet-2022", said a press release.

All dealers of BHL group were present in the event. Shahedul Islam, managing director of BHL Group, Chairperson Begum Taroka Sultana, Group Directors Sifat Arman and Sami Arman and businessman ANM Dawoodur Rahman were present on the occasion along with senior officials of BHL Group.

Conference / Cox's Bazar / eco friendly

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

11h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

13h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

14h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

3h | Videos
13 districts likely to suffer more due to cyclone Sitrang

13 districts likely to suffer more due to cyclone Sitrang

5h | Videos
Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

7h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning