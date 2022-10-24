BHL Group organises dealer conference programme

BHL Group organised a dealer conference programme at a five-star hotel in Cox's Bazar on 21-23 October.

The company is launching an eco-friendly sanitary ware "Parla Sanitary Ware" in the programme titled "BHL Group Warriors Meet-2022", said a press release.

All dealers of BHL group were present in the event. Shahedul Islam, managing director of BHL Group, Chairperson Begum Taroka Sultana, Group Directors Sifat Arman and Sami Arman and businessman ANM Dawoodur Rahman were present on the occasion along with senior officials of BHL Group.