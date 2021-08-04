BGMEA urges Indian High Commission to ease trade thru Benapole

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 08:14 pm

BGMEA urges Indian High Commission to ease trade thru Benapole

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today called on the Indian High Commission to reduce the delay in transit of raw material goods import from India through Benapole-Bangaon border.

"A huge number of goods-laden trucks are stuck at Indian points which are hampering import and export business with India and impacting the transit time of raw materials for RMG factories in Bangladesh," said a letter signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hasan.

It also noted that extensive scrutiny and lack of manpower on the Indian side is causing the delay.

"We are hearing from the Forwarders and Clearing agents in Benapole that the scrutiny/security measures and lack of manpower for export of goods at Indian customs point, particularly Bangaon, are resulting in the long delays," the letter read.

BGMEA requested the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami to solve the issue at the Indian customs point to expedite the smooth flow of goods from India.

BGMEA also argued that the swift import of raw material is necessary due to the resumption of international trade with foreign buyers.

"They [foreign buyers] are insisting on the shortest possible lead time and deadline to export the manufactured apparels," their letter read. 

