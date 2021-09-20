BGMEA stresses on NRB engagement for Bangladesh’s development

Bangladesh

BGMEA stresses on NRB engagement for Bangladesh's development

BGMEA stresses on NRB engagement for Bangladesh’s development

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said engagement of non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) in the development of Bangladesh holds immense potential as they can play a significant role in shaping the financial, social and economic conditions of the country.

He made the remark during a meeting with Nayem Uddin Ahmed, consul general, the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Toronto on 18 September.

BGMEA Director Abdullah Hil Rakib was also present at the meeting. 

Faruque Hassan said, "Many NRBs are well-established businessmen having huge investment in their countries of residence, while many hold influential positions in governments as politicians and members of parliaments. 

"Besides, a lot of Bangladeshis are renowned scientists, academicians, researchers, high government officials and in other prestigious positions and professions."

Avenues should be created in an effective way to allow them to contribute to development of Bangladesh, he added.

He sought the cooperation of Consul General Nayem Uddin Ahmed in paving ways for NRBs living in Canada so that they can promote the interests of Bangladesh, including projecting Bangladesh positively abroad. 

The BGMEA president expressed thanks to the Government of Bangladesh for setting up a state-of-the-art office of the Consulate General in Toronto as it would be helpful to showcase "Made in Bangladesh" products including apparel and attracting potential foreign investors through the office. 

He requested the consul general to consider providing one-stop services to foreign investors from the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Toronto.
 

