BGB strengthens security to prevent illegal border crossings
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has announced they have strengthened security to prevent illegal border crossings.
The announcement came today (6 August) from BGB headquarters.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has announced they have strengthened security to prevent illegal border crossings.
The announcement came today (6 August) from BGB headquarters.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.