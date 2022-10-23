BGB hands over 2 owls, 7 cockatoos to forest dept

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 07:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) handed over two owls and seven cockatoos to the forest department. The animals were rescued from being smuggled from the border of Satkhira.

The wild animals were handed over to the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division of Khulna Forest Department for rehabilitation on Sunday (October 23).

"The animals were recovered at different times during smuggling from the border area and were under the supervision of BGB," said Lt Colonel Mohammad Al-Mahmud, captain of Satkhira 33 BGB Battalion.

